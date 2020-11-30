Cardiologist donates textbooks to new medical students

Senthilkumar Nallusamy, cardiologist, with the new medical students in Tiruchi on Monday.

TIRUCHI

30 November 2020 23:06 IST

A group of students, who secured MBBS seats under the 7.5% reservation introduced by the State government this year for government school students, got dditional support with a city-based senior cardiologist providing them with medical text books free of cost, here on Monday.

Senthilkumar Nallusamy, cardiologist, donated free medical textbooks and stethoscopes on behalf of his Senthil Prabha Trust to seven Government school students from Tiruchi district, who secured the seats under the new quota.

After handing over the text books for their first year of study, Dr. Senthilkumar said parents of some of the students from Tiruchi, who secured MBBS course under the quota, were daily wage earners and faced difficulties in buying the books for their wards. “Hence we decided to donate medical books and stethoscopes to motivate the students and encourage the proud parents,” he said.

He thanked the Government and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for implementing the quota which had helped several aspiring students to realise their ambition of becoming a doctor.

One of the students, Hari, whose ambition was to become a cardiologist said t he was proud to receive the books from a cardiologist.

Dr. Senthilkumararranged for free accommodation for some of the students who had come to Tiruchi to appear for the NEET examination, according to a press release.