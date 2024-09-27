ADVERTISEMENT

Cardiac health awareness camps held for police personnel

Published - September 27, 2024 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The blood pressure of a policewoman being checked by Dr. Senthil Kumar Nallusamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cardiac health awareness camps were held at a few police stations in Tiruchi on Friday by cardiologist Senthil Kumar Nallusamy ahead of World Heart Day observed on September 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blood sugar levels and blood pressure of police personnel at the police stations were checked by Dr.Senthil Kumar, Chief cardiologist, Rana Hospital, and his team during the camps. Pamphlets containing dietary recommendations were also distributed. Police personnel were selected for the initiative as they were faced with high stress levels, he said.

A similar awareness programme was also held at the All India Radio, Tiruchi, as part of the initiative aimed at raising awareness on cardiovascular diseases and promoting cardiac health.

“Prevention is key. Adopting healthy lifestyle choices, regular check-ups and timely treatment can significantly reduce the risk of cardio-vascular diseases,” he said advising the beneficiaries to exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet, and quit smoking and alcohol in order to keep their hearts healthy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US