Cardiac health awareness camps held for police personnel

Cardiac health awareness camps were held at a few police stations in Tiruchi on Friday by cardiologist Senthil Kumar Nallusamy ahead of World Heart Day observed on September 29.

The blood sugar levels and blood pressure of police personnel at the police stations were checked by Dr.Senthil Kumar, Chief cardiologist, Rana Hospital, and his team during the camps. Pamphlets containing dietary recommendations were also distributed. Police personnel were selected for the initiative as they were faced with high stress levels, he said.

A similar awareness programme was also held at the All India Radio, Tiruchi, as part of the initiative aimed at raising awareness on cardiovascular diseases and promoting cardiac health.

“Prevention is key. Adopting healthy lifestyle choices, regular check-ups and timely treatment can significantly reduce the risk of cardio-vascular diseases,” he said advising the beneficiaries to exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet, and quit smoking and alcohol in order to keep their hearts healthy.