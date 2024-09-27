GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cardiac health awareness camps held for police personnel

Published - September 27, 2024 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The blood pressure of a policewoman being checked by Dr. Senthil Kumar Nallusamy

The blood pressure of a policewoman being checked by Dr. Senthil Kumar Nallusamy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cardiac health awareness camps were held at a few police stations in Tiruchi on Friday by cardiologist Senthil Kumar Nallusamy ahead of World Heart Day observed on September 29.

The blood sugar levels and blood pressure of police personnel at the police stations were checked by Dr.Senthil Kumar, Chief cardiologist, Rana Hospital, and his team during the camps. Pamphlets containing dietary recommendations were also distributed. Police personnel were selected for the initiative as they were faced with high stress levels, he said.

A similar awareness programme was also held at the All India Radio, Tiruchi, as part of the initiative aimed at raising awareness on cardiovascular diseases and promoting cardiac health.

“Prevention is key. Adopting healthy lifestyle choices, regular check-ups and timely treatment can significantly reduce the risk of cardio-vascular diseases,” he said advising the beneficiaries to exercise regularly, eat a balanced diet, and quit smoking and alcohol in order to keep their hearts healthy.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.