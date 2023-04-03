ADVERTISEMENT

Cardiac Electrophysiology and Heart Failure Clinic opened at Meenakshi Hospital

April 03, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Cardiac Electrophysiology and Heart Failure Clinic was opened at the Meenakshi Hospital in Thanjavur on Monday.

The head of the Cardiology Department, Meenakshi Hospital, Dr.B.Kesavamoorthy, said electrophysiology was primarily used for diagnosing and treating cardiac rhythm problems. Persons suffering from irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy, heart inflammation, or coronary heart disease could avail the treatment at the CEHF Clinic at Meenakshi Hospital in Thanjavur.

Cardiologist and Interventional Electrophysiologist, Dr.P.Jayapandian said that cardiac patients implanted with rhythm management devices could also benefit from the facility as the condition and functioning of the implanted devices such as pacemakers, internal defibrillators and loop recorders, could be monitored effectively.

