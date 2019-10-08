Carcass of whale washed ashore

NAGAPATTINAM
The carcass of a whale was washed ashore near Kodiakarai on Tuesday.
According to sources, a group of fishermen, who ventured into the sea from the Kodiakarai jetty, found the carcass in a highly decomposed stage. Parts of the carcass were seen scattered on the beach.
On information, Forest Department personnel visited the spot. After the post mortem on the spot, an earthmover was engaged to bury the remains of the whale on the beach. The officials suspect that the whale could have died more than a week ago.
