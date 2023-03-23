ADVERTISEMENT

Car festival of Tiruvanaikovil temple draws devotees in large numbers

March 23, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees pulling the temple cars of Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple at Tiruvanaikoil on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G_ Gnanavel Murugan

Devotees in large numbers pulled the temple cars of the Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple at Tiruvanaikoil here in connection with the ‘Panguni Peruvizha Thiru Therottam’ on Thursday.

The ‘Mandala Peruvizha’ at this famous temple - one of the ‘pancha bootha sthalams’ - commenced with the hoisting of the holy flag on March 1. The ‘Ashta Dhigh Dwajarohanam’ was held on March 18 which was followed by holy processions of Swami and Amman on various ‘vahanams’ on March 19, 20, 21 and 22. 

The main event the car festival was held on Thursday morning. Special ‘abhishekams’ and other rituals were performed for Swami and Amman in the early hours. The idols of Swami Jambukeswar and Goddess Akilandeswari were placed in separate temple cars which were pulled by devotees.

The decorated temple cars were pulled through the Mela Ul Veethi, Vadakku Ul Veethi, Keezha Ul Veethi, Therkku Ul Veethi before returning back to the same place from where it started. The temple elephant ‘Akila’ proceeded before the temple car with devotees chanting the almighty’s name when the temple car procession was on. The temple authorities and the Corporation had made special arrangements for the event. Police personnel in good numbers were deployed. 

