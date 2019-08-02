Car festival held

TIRUVARUR

The `Adipooram’ car festival of Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple was held here on Friday.

Hundreds of devotees participated in the festival and pulled the decorated car on which the idol of Goddess Manonmani Amman was mounted, along the four Mada Streets. The `Adipooram’ festival commenced at the temple with hoisting of holy flag on July 26.

Application invited

Those who wish to avail cracker shop (temporary) licence for setting up retail cracker sales shops on the eve of Deepavali have been directed to apply online on or before August 31.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector, T.Anand said that the applicants wanting to sell fire crackers for about a month only, can apply for temporary licence through e-Seva centres or private internet service centres or on their own through online with necessary documents on or before August 31. Their applications would be scrutinised by the Revenue, Police and Fire Service department as per the Explosives Act, 1884 and Explosives Rules, 2008 and orders would be issued before September 27, he added.