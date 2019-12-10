Car festival held

A temple car carrying the decorated idols of Lord Murugan of Swaminathaswamy Temple was pulled along the four mada streets on the occasion of Thirukarthigai in Swamimalai on Tuesday.

The car festival was celebrated as part of the annual event falling on the kiruthigai star of Tamil month Karthigai. It began with the hoisting of holy flag at the temple on December 2.

The festival would come to a close with the performance of theerthavari in the Cauvery on December 11 and lowering of the holy flag.