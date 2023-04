Car festival celebrated at Narthamalai Arulmigu Muthumariamman temple

April 11, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Devotees in gathered to pull the decorated temple car of the Arulmigu Muthumariamman Temple at Narthamalai in the district for the temple’s car festival on Monday. Collector Kavitha Ramu, Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar, Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey, officials from the revenue, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and general public participated in the car festival, an official release said. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.