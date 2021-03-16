Tiruchirapalli

Car festival at Tiruvanaikoil draws devotees in large numbers

Devotees thronged Jambukeswarar Temple at Tiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A large number of devotees thronged Jambukeswar Akilandeswari Temple at Tiruvanaikoil on the occasion of car festival held as part of the 48-day Mandala Brahmotsavam (Panguni Peruvizha).

The Panguni Peruvizha started on February 22 with flag hoisting.

The car festival was held in the morning with separate temple cars for Vinayakar, Subramanyar, Swami, Ambal and Chandikeshwarar.

Devotees in large numbers pulled the chariot of Swami and Ambal and other deities, which went around the fourth praharam. The panchapraham event would be held on March 30 and the Panguni Peruvizha concludes with Mandalabhishekam on April 1.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 8:53:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/car-festival-at-tiruvanaikoil-draws-devotees-in-large-numbers/article34085034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY