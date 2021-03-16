Car festival at Tiruvanaikoil draws devotees in large numbers

A large number of devotees thronged Jambukeswar Akilandeswari Temple at Tiruvanaikoil on the occasion of car festival held as part of the 48-day Mandala Brahmotsavam (Panguni Peruvizha).

The Panguni Peruvizha started on February 22 with flag hoisting.

The car festival was held in the morning with separate temple cars for Vinayakar, Subramanyar, Swami, Ambal and Chandikeshwarar.

Devotees in large numbers pulled the chariot of Swami and Ambal and other deities, which went around the fourth praharam. The panchapraham event would be held on March 30 and the Panguni Peruvizha concludes with Mandalabhishekam on April 1.