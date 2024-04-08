Car festival at Thiruvanaikoil temple attract devotees in large numbers

April 08, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Devotees in large numbers pulled the decorated cars of Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple at Thiruvanaikoil here on Monday as part of the ongoing annual ‘Panguni Peruvizha’. The temple run witnessed a delay this year.

Moments after the ‘Swami Ther’ was pulled in the morning, it was stopped after a group of devotees belonging to a particular community were asked to remove their colour T-shirts which it was felt was apparently denoting their community by the temple and police authorities. A group belonging to another community had expressed their opposition to the ones that wore the colour T-shirts, said police sources.

Following talks, the group agreed and removed the colour T-shirts after which the ‘Swami Ther’ was pulled. The ‘Ambal Ther’ was subsequently pulled. Due to the intense heat, the two temple cars were stopped in the afternoon for the devotees to take some rest.

The two temple cars finally reached the same spot in the night from where it started off in the morning. The two cars were passed through Mela Ul Veethi, Vadakku Ul Veethi, Kizhakku Ul Veethi and Therkku Ul Veethi. The Panguni Peruvizha at the temple commenced on March 17 and would conclude on April 24.