A solemn car procession, as part of the annual festival of ‘Nativity of Our Lady’, was celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Basilica, popularly known as Poondi Madha Basilica, Poondi, Thirukattupalli, near here on September 8.

Priests and faithfuls from in and around Poondi and from far off places participated in the car festival held in the presence of Bishop of Kumbakonam F. Antonisamy.