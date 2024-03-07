Car-borne gang hacks man to death in Nagapattinam district

March 07, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A 40-year-old man was murdered by a car-borne armed gang on the Vedaranyam-Nagapattinam Road at Thethakudi Vadakku in Nagapattinam district on Thursday. The victim was identified as S. Sivarajan of Therkku Kaadu.

The police said Sivarajan was riding a two-wheeler in the morning when the the car in which the assailants were travelling hit the two-wheeler. After Sivarajan fell from the vehicle, the gang hacked him to death. The Vedaranyam police are investigating the case. One person has been detained in connection with the murder.

The police suspect the murder to be a case of revenge as Sivarajan was named as one of the accused in a murder case in Vedaranyam police station limits in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT