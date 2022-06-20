Car-borne gang arrested with arms and country bombs

A seven-member gang has been arrested on charges of illegal possession of arms and a couple of country bombs while travelling in a car near Tiruchi.

A police team led by Inspector of All Women Police Station, Tiruverumbur was conducting vehicle check on the Pudukottai - Tiruchi highway at a check post on the city’s outskirts on Monday when they noticed a car approaching it.

The team signalled the car to stop. However, it sped away. The car was intercepted near a bus stop by the team which found three knives, a couple of swords and a couple of country bombs inside the vehicle. The seven occupants of the vehicle were arrested by the team which confiscated the arms and the country bombs in their possesion. The Navalpat police have registered a case, said police sources.