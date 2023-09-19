HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Captive elephants fed kozhukattai on Vinayaka Chaturthi at rescue centre

September 19, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Puja being performed at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on Monday.

Puja being performed at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 It was celebration time at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on Monday. 

Pujas were performed at the centre housing 10 captive elephants that are being taken care of by a team of Forest officials. The occasion was Vinayaka Chaturthi and the Forest Department made arrangements to celebrate the event inside the nearly 50-acre centre established and maintained by it. 

All elephants were given a bath and made to stand side-by-side at a particular spot for the celebration in the evening. A temporary employee engaged at the camp performed deeparadhana. Ten banana leaves containing kozhukattai and various fruits were spread on a mat in front of the pachyderms.

The rituals lasted about 30 minutes after which the jumbos were fed with kozhukattai, sweet pongal, sugarcane and fruits.  The elephants enjoyed the delicacies and were in a joyful mood, said a Forest official. They were thereafter taken back to their shelter. 

Every captive elephant at the centre, adjoining Tiruchi-Chennai national highway, is being taken care of by a mahout and kavadi. The pachyderms have been translocated to the centre from different places in the State and are being provided personalised care by the department officials.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.