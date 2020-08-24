Captive elephants enjoy kozhukattai in Tiruchi

An air of festivity permeated the sprawling premises of Forest Department’s Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near here during Vinayaka Chathurthi on Saturday.
Pujas were performed to seven captive elephants. The programme was organised by the department officials.
The elephants enjoyed an extended bathing session in the afternoon lasting for nearly two hours, said a senior department official.
Thereafter, they were all lined up at a particular spot and adorned with garlands.
An elderly villager performed special pujas and deeparadhana for the seven elephants, Malachi, Indhu, Sandhya, Jayanthi, Gomathi, Jameela and Deivanai, and were fed with sakkarai pongal kozhukattai, sugarcane, papaya and watermelon, much to the delight of the pachyderms.
The celebrations lasted nearly an hour in the evening with District Forest Officer, Tiruchi, D. Sujatha, department officials and mahouts taking part.
“The elephants were all in a very joyful mood during the entire celebrations,” Ms. Sujatha said.
After the conclusion of the celebrations, the elephants were taken back to their shelter. The animals were being taken care of by a team of mahouts and Forest Department officials at the centre situated along Tiruchi-Chennai national highway. A proper dietary schedule was being followed for the captive elephants under periodic monitoring by a veterinarian.
