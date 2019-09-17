Capgemini scales up headcount in Tiruchi

Capgemini has increased headcount in its Tiruchi centre by 45% over the last six months, to a total of nearly 2,000 employees, Ashwin Yardi, CEO-India, Capgemini, said on Tuesday.

The global business and the trend of campus hiring was good. Like last year, the campus hiring was good this year as well. Across its 11 centres in the country, Capgemini had a headcount of nearly 1.1 lakh employees. Tiruchi and Salem centres witnessed rapid growth, Mr. Ashwin, who was here to launch two digitial inclusion initiatives, told media persons.

Capgemini was serving global clients. The 8.2% growth last year during January-December demonstrated the company’s performance in the country, he said, when asked about the impact of the economic downtrend on Capgemini’s business.

Accompanied by Kishore Wikhe, COO and CTO, Business Services, and Anurag Pratap, Head - CSR, India, Mr. Ashwin earlier launched LEAP (Livelihood Education through Action against Poverty) Digital Academy to drive employability for marginalised youth, and Digital Literacy Centre to enable citizens to participate in a technology-empowered society.

As ‘Architects of Positive Future’, Capgemini's approach was to work with partners who had specific programmes to train disadvantaged youth, Mr. Ashwin said, explaining about the mandate of LEAP Digital Academy.

The Digital Literacy Centre, a pan-India initiative for citizens in the age group of 14-70 years, was a dynamic and integrated platform of digital literacy awareness, education and capacity building program to help communities fully participate in technology-empowered society. The elderly needed digital skills to avail themselves of the utility of government schemes.

Capgemini partnered with Edubridge for content, knowledge and pedagogy and Udyogini Trust for implementing the LEAD Digital Academy programme. Candidates would be trained in skills such as .net, coding, data analytics, graphic designing, Java, and SQL (Structured Query Language), which corresponds to the requirements of the IT job market. The Academy in Tiruchi aimed to train 1,200 youth in three years, a press release said.

Capgemini aimed to train more than 18,000 youth in over 20 academics across 11 Indian cities in three years under the programme.

The Digital Literacy Centre had trained and certified 1,200 citizens in Tiruchi so far. Capgemini had partnered with Hope Foundation to set up 10 centres in as many cities with an aim to make 31,000 individuals digitally literate by 2021, the release said.