Tiruchirapalli

Capacity-building programme to foster innovation gets under way

As part of Startup TN Mission of the State Government to foster excellence of youth in innovation and entrepreneurship, the Directorate of Technical Education initiated a five-day capacity-building programme at the Government College of Engineering (GEC), Srirangam, on Monday.

The programme envisages transforming faculty of various government engineering colleges, government polytechnic colleges and constituent colleges of Anna University into Innovation Mentors for students.

A special research laboratory FAB - Makerspace, denoting Innovate TN Tiruchi will be established to guide research and innovation by students, Principal of GEC, Srirangam, V.M. Shanthi said.

Vice-president of Forge Academy Lakshmi Meera interacted with the participants following the inaugural session, which was addressed by T. Ananthasayanam, General Manager - Finance, BHEL, Tiruchi.


