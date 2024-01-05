Capacity building for teachers is crucial, says UGC Chairman

January 05, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, has said that the capacity building of faculty across all levels of higher education was one of the foremost thrust areas to be concentrated in the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Mr. Kumar was addressing participants in the Southern Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Conference on the Implementation of NEP-2020 organised in association with the UGC, the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh and the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) Deemed University here on Friday.

Mr. Kumar pointed out that although the Indian higher education system had produced outstanding people in the past, time had come to scale it up to meet the “AI” of the present-day students who were “Adventurous” and “Innovative”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exploring unknown territories and assisting students to bring positive social changes had become inevitable. Hence capacity building for teachers is important. Considering this, the UGC has launched the “Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching” and had set up 11 centres across the country for conducting capacity building training for faculty members of higher educational institutions, Professor Kumar added. He called upon the heads of higher educational institutions to make use of the scheme under which funds were provided to conduct training programmes.

Delivering the inaugural address, Chairperson of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi said it was only in India that the credit system in school education was introduced as part of the NEP. This would help the smooth transition of students into higher education, he said.

SASTRA Vice-chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam welcomed the gathering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.