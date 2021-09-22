Cane cultivators stage demonstration

A group of cane cultivators staged a demonstration at Sarukkai hamlet in Papanasam taluk in protest against the inordinate delay in payment for the cane supplied by farmers to a private sugar mill in Thirumandankudi and transport charges for the same for six years from 2013.

Alleging that the private sugar mill had cheated the cane farmers by obtaining bank loan in the name of the farmers registered as suppliers of canes to the mill, the demonstrators attempted to take over 100 acres of dry land belonging to private sugar mill at Sarukkai.

However, they were pacified by the revenue and police officials with an assurance that the issue would be sorted out through a tripartite meeting within 15 days.

Meanwhile, a seminar on emerging technologies in sugarcane cultivation was held at Echankottai on September 22 as part of the Cane Expo 2021 organised by the Agriculture College and Research Institute and the Arignar Anna Sugar Mill, Kurungulam.

More than 400 cane cultivators in Thanjavur district participated in the Cane Expo held on the institute premises where farm machineries were also exhibited to help the cultivators get the feel of such machines and their use.

The expo was inaugurated by the ACRI Dean, A.Velayutham and the cane growers who have achieved higher cane yield per acre and supplied higher quantity of canes to the mill were presented with awards and prizes by the Chief Executive, AASM, S.Selvasurabi.

Tips on how to reduce the cost of cane cultivation by adopting mechanisation was explained at the seminar apart from the drip irrigation facility and other measures to enhance the profitability, according to official sources.