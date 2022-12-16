Cane cultivators continue their protest, stage blindfolded demonstration now

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The agitation by Thanjavur district Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill sugar cane suppliers for justice entered the 17 th day on Friday with the cane farmers staging a demonstration by blindfolding themselves with a black cloth.

They have been staging the relay demonstration under the banner of Tamizhnadu Karumbu Vivasayigal Sangam, Swamimalai, seeking settlement of bank loans obtained in the name of cane cultivators attached to the mill by the previous mill management and disbursement of outstanding cane costs with interest to them. The sugar mill was taken over recently by an industrial house having a distillery business as its main activity from the previous management which had taken a bank loan of ₹300 crore in the name of cane cultivators attached to the mill.

While the new management agreed to pay the outstanding cane costs to the farmers, it had not shown any interest in rescuing the cane cultivators from the debt burden thrust on them by the previous mill management, allegedly in collusion with bank officials, the demonstrators claimed.

The cane cultivators who had supplied canes to the mill earlier have knocked on the doors of the district administration and the State government in vain. Finally, they took recourse to the relay demonstration to attract the attention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, sources said.

Their agitation for justice elicited support from various farmers’ bodies such as Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangams of the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Recently the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu extended its support. The Committee president, P.R. Pandian, called on the agitating cane cultivators at Thirumandankudi on Thursday and expressed solidarity with the agitating farmers.

