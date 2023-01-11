Cane cultivators annoyed over denial of permission to meet Governor

January 11, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A group of sugarcane farmers who had attempted to apprise the visiting Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi about the alleged scam of ₹300 crore bank loan pertaining to cultivators attached to Thirumandankudi Private Sugar Mill in Thanjavur district were annoyed after being denied an audience.

According to secretary, Tamil Nnadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, Sundara Vimalanathan, the association made several attempts to bring the issue to the notice of the Governor as their pleas for resolving the issue affecting the lifeline of the sugarcane cultivators had failed to evoke a positive response from the officials concerned.

Questioning if the alleged loan scam involving the previous management was taken into consideration by the National Company Law Tribunal before issuing necessary orders for take over of the defunct Thirumandankudi mill by a breweries company, the farmers expressed their sense of hurt over the denial of an audience with the Tamil Nadu Governor during his visit to Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, general secretary of Federation of Farmers Associations in Cauvery Delta Districts Arupathi P. Kalyanam of Mayiladuthurai told reporters that farmers had a cordial interaction with the Governor on Wednesday in Thanjavur and that several issues involving the farming community were discussed in detail.

Demands such as capping the maximum interest rate for loans availed by farmers for cultivation purposes at 4%, extending interest-free loans of up to ₹3 lakh for cultivation, assured compensation irrespective of the percentage of crop loss suffered by the farmers who have taken crop loans and other issues were discussed with the Governor, he added.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Thanjavur, and members of the YES forum (Young Entrepreneur School), Thanjavur chapter had an interaction with the Governor here on Tuesday night.

Diversification of business/industrial activities was the main topic of discussion during the interaction spanning two hours, sources said.