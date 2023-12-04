HamberMenu
Cane crushing target of Arignar Anna Sugar Mills downsized

December 04, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation Limited has downsized the sugarcane-crushing target of its sugar mill at Kurunkulam in Thanjavur district for the crushing year 2023-24.

Inquiries reveal that around 2.02 lakh tonnes of sugarcane was supplied to the Arignar Anna Sugar Mills at Kurunkulam by 1,863 registered cane cultivators in the year 2022-23.

While commencing the cane crushing operations for the current year on December 4, the TANSCO authorities announced that around 1.86 lakh tonnes of cane would be crushed at the mill during the 2023-24 season, which is 16,000 tonnes lesser than the previous year.

Responding to the queries from the media about the downsizing of the crushing target, progressive cane cultivators and the representatives of sugarcane farmers associations pointed out that the interest in taking up cane cultivation dwindled over the years due to ‘inadequate’ cane cost in addition to the delayed disbursement of cane cost.

To attract the farmers towards cane cultivation, the cane cost should be increased and disbursed within a fortnight of supply of the canes. Further, the government should absorb the cane-cutting charges shelled out by the farmers from their pocket, they said.

