Tiruchirapalli

Cane crushing season begins

Cane crushing season for 2021-22 began at the public sector Perambalur Sugar Mills at Eraiyur in the district on Friday.

About 10,000 acres of sugarcane area in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts have been registered with the mill for the current season, an official release said. The crushing season was formally inaugurated by P.Sri Venkada Priya and M. Prabhakaran, MLA, in the presence of senior officials and farmers. K. Ramesh, Chief Executive, Perambalur Sugar Mills, and other officials were present.


