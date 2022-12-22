Cane crushing season begins at Perambalur Sugar Mills

December 22, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The cane crushing season for 2022-23 began at the public-sector Perambalur Sugar Mills at Eraiyur in the district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugarcane raised on about 12,000 acres by 3,933 farmers has been registered for supply to the mill for the current season. About 3.51 lakh quintals of sugar is expected to be produced at the mill during the season.

The cane crushing season was formally inaugurated by S. Sivasankar, Minister for Transport, in the presence of P. Sri Venkada Priya, Collector, and M. Prabhakaran, MLA. K. Ramesh, Chief Executive, Perambalur Sugar Mills, farmers and officials were present. Mr. Sivasankar distributed appointment orders to 13 persons who have been provided employment on compassionate grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Sivasankar said the sugar factory was established by former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi in 1978. A co-generation plant was commissioned at the factory in 2010. Last year, the sugar factory had produced 2.98 lakh quintals of sugar and 13,607 tonnes of molasses. During the current season, an additional area of 2,000 acres has been registered and the sugarcane production is expected to touch 3.60 lakh tonnes.

About Rs.6.28 crore of long-pending special incentive has been disbursed to 3,933 farmers under the present government. Similarly, compassionate appointments, which were pending for the past 10 years, have been made now, he said.