Cane crushing season begins at Eraiyur sugar mill

December 08, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sugarcane crushing begins at Perambalur Sugar Mill at Eraiyur on Friday.

The cane crushing season for 2023-24 began at the public-sector Perambalur Sugar Mills at Eraiyur on Friday.

Sugarcane raised on about 10,600 acres by nearly 4,000 farmers has been registered for supply to the mill for the current season. About 3.25 lakh tonnes of sugar is expected to be produced at the mill during the season.

About 10,000 tonnes of sugarcane would be diverted to Arignar Anna Sugar Mill at Kurunkulam in Thanjavur district as per an agreement between the two mills. Farmers would be given a remunerative price of ₹2,968.87 per tonne of sugarcane, according to an official press release.

The crushing season is expected to go on for about 110 days and culminate by March 31. An automated weigh bridge, costing about ₹19.95 lakh, would be commissioned soon.

The cane crushing season was formally inaugurated by M. Prabhakaran, MLA, and M. Vadivel Prabhu, District Revenue Officer, in the presence of K. Ramesh, Chief Executive, Perambalur Sugar Mills, farmers and officials.

