Candlelight vigil held

Members of All India Farmers Protest Coordination Committee hold candlelight vigil at Thambikottai Vadakadu in Thanjavur district on Sunday.

THANJAVUR

20 December 2020 22:40 IST

Candlelight vigil was conducted by members of All India Farmers Protest Coordination Committee across the district on Sunday to mourn the death of agriculturalists who died during protests held against the new farm laws near the national capital.

The farmers held protests in Thanjavur, Peravurani, Sethubhavachatram, Thiruvonam, Pattukottai, Thambikottai Vadakadu, Budalur, Orathanadu and Thiruvaiyaru. At Orathanadu, a group of farmers went in a procession from Taluk Office to bus stand where they held the lighted candles.

