Candidates throw caution to the wind

TIRUCHI

04 February 2022 07:24 IST

They come along with a large number of supporters to file nominations

Violation of COVID-19 restrictions by candidates of political parties has raised concern among the people.

As per the directives of the State Election Commission, only one person is to be allowed to accompany the candidate while filing nomination papers for the urban local bodies. They are not supposed to take rallies or come in groups while filing nominations. But, several candidates, irrespective of party affiliation, did not seem to bother about the restrictions on Thursday, the penultimate day of filing of nomination for Tiruchi Corporation and other urban local bodies including Manapparai, Thuraiyur and Thuvakudi municipalities.

Unlike the first five days of nomination, the offices of Assistant Returning Officers in the city witnessed frenzied activities with the candidates of DMK and its alliance parties such as MDMK, CPI and the CPI(M) and AIADMK and BJP. chose to file nomination papers.

Advertising

Advertising

Heavy crowds were seen in front of the zonal offices of the Corporation in Srirangam, Ariyamangalam, Goldenrock and K. Abhisegapuram. Candidates, mainly the DMK, came in droves to file nomination papers. Except a few, most of their supporters did not wear mask. No one seemed to follow social distancing norms. Candidates arrived to the zonal offices along with their supporters in large numbers. COVID-19 restrictions were openly violated in most places in the district, where nominations were received for various urban local bodies.

Besides police deployment, a public address system was arranged to regulate the crowds in front of the ARO offices. But some influential candidates managed to gain entry into the offices along with supporters. The police could not prevent the candidates from reaching the venues for nomination filing along with supporters.

Similarly, supporters of candidates competed with each other in garlanding and presenting shawls to them immediately after they emerged out of the nomination centres. Enthusiastic cadre and supporters shouldered some candidates and walked for some distance.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman said the instructions of the State Election Commission on COVID-19 norms would be implemented in total. It had also issued fresh instructions and warned that action would be taken against those violating the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines.

He said that 334 nominations had so far been received for 65 wards until Thursday. A total of 254 nominations were received on Thursday alone. More than eight to nine nominations had been received for about 10 wards. Since Friday would be the last day of filing of nominations, it was expected that heavy crowds would throng the nomination centres. Hence, it had been decided to step up security. More policemen would be posted so as to complete the nomination process smoothly. Political parties had been urged to fully adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions.

According to sources, 1,026 nominations were received for various wards in Tiruchi Corporation, Manapparai, Lalgudi, Thuraiyur, Musiri and Thuvakudi municipalities and other town panchayats in the district on Thursday alone.