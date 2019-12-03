‘Candidates should stick to cap on expenditure’

TIRUCHI

Candidates contesting the rural local body elections, scheduled for December 27 and 30, should also stick to the ceiling on election expenditure.

Candidates contesting village panchayat wards can incur a maximum of ₹9,000 as election expenditure. The election expenditure permitted for candidates contesting the other seats will be: ₹34,000 for village panchayat presidents; ₹85,000 for panchayat union ward members and ₹1,70,000 for district panchayat ward members.

All contesting candidates will have to submit their election expenditure accounts within 30 days from the date of declaration of results. Failure to do so would attract action from the State Election Commission and violators would be liable to be disqualified from contesting local body elections for three years, Collector S. Sivarasu said providing details of the elections in the district.

About 12.21 lakh voters would exercise their franchise in the elections to the rural local bodies to be held in the 14 panchayat unions in Tiruchi district. The electorate comprises 5,96,962 men, 6,23,993 women and 62 transgenders, Mr. Sivarasu said.

Candidates can file their nominations between December 6 and 13. Those contesting village panchayat wards have to file their nominations at the respective village panchayat office. Those contesting for village panchayat presidents, panchayat union wards and district panchayat wards should file their nominations at the respective panchayat union offices.

Candidates contesting the village panchayat wards have to pay a deposit of ₹200, while those contesting for village panchayat presidents posts or panchayat union ward members would have to pay a deposit of ₹600. For district panchayat wards, the deposit amount will be ₹1,000. Candidates from Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe communities will have to pay only 50% of the stipulated amounts fixed as deposits for general category.

Mr.Sivarasu said all necessary steps will be taken to ensure free and fair elections and security would be beefed up polling stations identified as vulnerable. Besides, micro observers will be posted in such stations apart from web streaming of the polling.

Indirect elections for the posts of district panchayat chairperson, vice chairperson, panchayat union chairpersons and vice chair persons would be held on January 11, Mr.Sivarasu said. They would be elected by the ward members of the respective local body.

Ariyalur

In Ariyalur district, about 5.36 lakh voters would elect 12 district panchayat ward members, 113 ward members in six panchayat unions, 201 village panchayat presidents and 1,662 village panchayat ward members. The electorate for the rural local bodies elections in the district includes 2,68,379 men, 2,68, 590 women and seven transgenders.

As many as 8,313 polling officials would conduct the elections. The election code of conduct has come into force following the announcement of the rural local body elections and all political parties should adhere to the code, said Collector D. Rathna.