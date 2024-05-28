Candidates, agents asked to follow guidelines at counting centre

The guidelines to be followed at the counting centre on June 4, when the counting of votes polled for the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be taken up, was explained to the candidates of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency and to their agents here on Tuesday.

Collector K. Karpagam- who is also the District Election Officer, presided over the meeting that was organised at the District Collectorate.

Ms. Karpagam said the counting of votes polled in the constituency during the general election held on April 19 would take place at Aadhav Public School in Perambalur. The counting of votes would begin at 8 a.m. with postal ballots to be taken up at first.

The counting of votes polled in the electronic voting machines would be taken up from 8.30 a.m.. All those entering the counting centre should bring with them appropriate identity cards issued to them and would be subjected to checks by police personnel before being allowed inside.

The agents nominated on the day of counting of votes should enter the counting centre before 7 a.m. They should be at the table allotted for them and desist from moving to another place within the counting centre. Carrying mobile phones/ laptops/ iPads were prohibited.

Ms. Karpagam called upon the participants to extend their cooperation for the smooth conduct of counting of votes in a transparent manner. Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, C. Shyamala Devi, Assistant Election Officers of assembly constituencies falling under the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency and Tahsildars participated in the meeting, an official release said.