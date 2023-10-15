ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer survivors share stories of hope and resilience

October 15, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiative, Dr. K. Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation and Dr. G. Viswanathan Group of Hospitals jointly organised Mammonite 2023 to honour the breast cancer conquerors here on Sunday.

The breast cancer survivors shared their experiences on how they survived and overcame the disease, the support from their family members and the importance of consistent treatment to defeat the disease. The survivors were honoured to spread the message that most cancers can be conquered if detected early.

D. Nithya, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax; Rtn. R. Anandtha Jothi, District Governor RID 3000; A. Zameer Pasha, General Physician, Shanawaz Nursing Home, Tiruchi and Dairy Saha, Station Manager, Hello FM, Tiruchi took part.

