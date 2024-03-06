Cancer awareness programme held

March 06, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A breast and cervical cancer awareness and screening programme was held at Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology near here on March 5.

Mammogram and pap smear tests were conducted at the camp by a team of doctors from Doctor G. Viswanathan Group of Hospitals and Doctor K. Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation, Tiruchi. There was also a brief note on breast and cervical cancer by director, M.R Hospital, Thanjavur, Radhika Michale, a press release from the university said..