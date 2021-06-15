Cancellation of trains

15 June 2021 19:24 IST

TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of Tiruchi- Chennai Egmore special (Rockfort express - Train No 02654) from June 16 to 30 due to poor patronage. The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi special (Rockfort Express Train No. 02653) will be cancelled from June 17 to July 1.

Similarly, the Chennai Egmore - Thanjavur special (Uzhavan Express Train No. 06865) will be cancelled from June 16 to 30 due to poor patronage. The Thanjavur - Chennai Egmore special (Uzhavan Express Train No. 06866) will be cancelled from June 17 to July 1, a communication from Southern Railway said.

Advertising

Advertising