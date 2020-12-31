Cancellation of Tejas Express draws flak

TIRUCHI

31 December 2020 18:00 IST

Southern Railway’s decision to cancel Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express from January 4 has drawn flak from residents of the city.

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar too has condemned the railway administration’s announcement.

Terming the announcement as a “wrong action”, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said rail services could not be operated with the intention of earning profit.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said rail services were being operated for the welfare of the public. Although the number of rail travellers could have reduced in view of the COVID-19 spread, it was only a temporary phenomenon and not a permanent one.

The operation of Tejas Express proved to be useful to passengers who did not wish to travel by air or by road. Further, the train reached Madurai speedily from Chennai via Tiruchi and was beneficial to several passengers from different districts.

Mr. Thiruvanukkarasar urged the railway administration to continue operation of Tejas Express taking into account public welfare and without looking into the profit and loss angle.

The MP said he had written letters to the Railway Ministry, Chairman, Railway Board, and Southern Railway General Manager in this connection.

Southern Railway in an official release recently announced the cancellation of the Tejas Expresses (six days a week) due to poor patronage with effect from January 4. The decision to cancel the express train has upset rail travellers here.

The Air, Rail and Road Travellers Federation here has appealed to the Railway Board, New Delhi, to postpone the cancellation.

In a memorandum submitted to the Railway Board, New Delhi, Federation president M. Sekaran said poor patronage of express trains was due to the pandemic. The trains had a minimum 30% occupancy. and were running with full patronage before COVID-19 period. In a pandemic situation, there was no crowd.

Mr. Sekaran said the government itself was asking people to desist from travelling and undertake journeys only for essential purposes. He appealed to the Railway Board to postpone cancellation of the express train up to January 20 considering the upcoming Pongal festival when the movement of public to reach their homes would be high.