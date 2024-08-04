Cancellation of Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya express leaves passengers high and dry

The cancellation of the Tambaram-Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express (20691/20692) since the fourth week of July in connection with remodelling of Tambaram yard for engineering and signalling upgradation work has hit passengers, especially those in the delta region.

The daily train was operated with full unreserved coaches via the mainline section covering Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, and Thanjavur enroute providing connectivity to southern districts for delta region passengers and to Tambaram in the return direction. Southern Railway had announced the cancellation of this train in both directions at first from July 22 to 31 and again from August 1 to 14 in view of the yard remodelling work at Tambaram.

Consequent to the cancellation of the train, other night trains such as the Thanjavur-Chennai-Thanjavur Uzhavan Express, Rameswaram-Chennai, Mannai and Kamban Express trains that are operated via the mainline section were getting overcrowded, said A. Giri, secretary, Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association.

Several passengers were unable to travel in the limited unreserved coaches that were available in these trains, said Mr. Giri, a member of the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee. With main bus stand in Chennai being shifted from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam, a vast majority of passengers prefer travelling by train as they can reach central areas of Chennai easily.

Mr. Giri suggested that instead of fully cancelling the Antyodaya Express, the Southern Railway should operate it from Nagercoil to Chengalpattu and back with temporary shifting of coach maintenance at Nagercoil. This would enable Chennai-bound passengers to board the suburban services from Chengalpattu to reach Tambaram and other suburban stations up to Chennai Beach.

Given the heavy movement of passengers from southern destinations to Chennai and from Chennai to down south, the operation of the Antyodaya Express would greatly benefit last minute travellers of the delta region proceeding to southern districts and those going to Chennai, he added.

