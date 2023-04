Cancellation of Karur - Tiruchi - Karur unreserved specials

April 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has announced that Karur - Tiruchi unreserved express special (Train No. 06882) scheduled to leave Karur at 3.55 p.m. will be fully cancelled on April 28. The Tiruchi - Karur unreserved express special (Train No. 06123) scheduled to leave Tiruchi at 6.20 p.m. will be fully cancelled on April 28. Both trains have been cancelled in view of the line block / power block in Salem Division, a press release said. ADVERTISEMENT

