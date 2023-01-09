Cancellation, diversion of trains

January 09, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced cancellation and diversion of some trains in order to facilitate track doubling work in the Kovilpatti - Kumarapuram - Kadambur section of Madurai Division.

Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Central superfast express (Train No. 22627) will be fully cancelled on January 11. Similarly, the Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi superfast express (Train No. 22628) will be fully cancelled on January 11.

Diversion

Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Express (Train No. 16127) leaving Chennai Egmore at 9 a.m. on January 10 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli skipping Sattur, Kovilpatti and Maniyachchi. Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16128) leaving Guruvayur at 11.15 p.m. on January 10 will be diverted via Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Rajapalayam and Virudhunagar skipping Maniyachchi, Kovilpatti and Sattur, said a release.

Another release said Vasco da Gama- Velankanni express (Train No. 17315) is fully cancelled on January 16. The Velankanni - Vasco - da- Gama express (Train No. 17316) is fully cancelled on January 10 and 17. The trains have been cancelled in view of engineering works to be carried out between Castle Rock and Vasco da Gama stations of Hubbali division.