Cancellation and regulation of trains in view of engineering works

December 14, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that some train services will be cancelled / regulated on December 16 in view of engineering works at Virarakkiyam railway station situated between Karur and Kulitalai railway stations.

The Karur Junction - Tiruchi Junction train (No. 06882) scheduled to leave Karur Junction at 3.55 p.m. will be fully cancelled on December 16. The Tiruchi Junction - Karur Junction train (No. 06123) scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 6.20 p.m. will be fully cancelled on December 16.

The Tiruchi Junction - Erode Junction train (No. 06809) scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.30 p.m. will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on December 16. The Erode Junction - Tiruchi Junction train (No. 06612) scheduled to leave Erode Junction at 4.35 p.m. will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on December 16.

The Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12083) will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on December 16, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said.