Can apply for name inclusion after completing 17 years, says Collector

Application for inclusion in electoral list could be made by prospective voters right after completion of 17 years of age. Applicants have to submit Form 6 for inclusion of their names in the voter list of their respective Assembly Constituencies, Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan said on Wednesday.

The names of new voters would get included automatically in the electoral roll once they attain 18 years based on the documents they submit early on, the Collector said in a press release.

Prospective voters completing 18 years of age as on January 1, 2023, or those who were born before January 1, 2005, but yet to enrol their names in the voter list of the Assembly Constituency they were residing in could submit Form 6 during the special enrolment camps to be held on November 12 and 13 and on December 26 and 27 at the respective booths. Requests for name inclusion, deletion and correction could also be submitted at the polling stations where booth officers would be available to receive the applications between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from November 9 to December 8.

In all, the names of a total of 30,60,513 electorates exist in the draft rolls of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts which were released on Wednesday.

While the draft electoral rolls of eight Assembly Constituencies in Thanjavur district released by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver consists of 20,31,384 names, the rolls released by Ms. Gayathri Krishnan for four Assembly Segments in Tiruvarur district consist of 10,29,129 names as on November 9, 2022.