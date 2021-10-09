Campus selection through online gains ground

Some recruiters have rolled out internship-cum-job offers

The COVID-19 pandemic-induced online campus selection process is all set to stay for some more period.

According to those involved in the exercise of industry-educational institution relationships, the concept of online selection was adopted by a few industrial and business houses last year when the classroom sessions and examinations in the higher education institutions remained suspended for the entire academic year.

As the higher educational institutions turned their attention towards online mode of conducting of classroom sessions and examinations, the employers have also opted for the same and recruited the students through online exercise last year.

However, from this year, most of the employers have improved their online selection process by adding artificial intelligence component to ensure that the students took up the tests/interviews ethically, said V. Badrinath, Dean, Corporate Relations and Extension Activities, SASTRA, Thanjavur.

Stating that some of the IT majors had already tried the online mode of selection of students prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Badrinath said that the students of SASTRA had, as usual, performed well in the online AI-included campus selection process.

While a total of 3,554 job offers were presented to the students of SASTRA from 200 recruiters last year, more than 2,000 placement offers have been received so far in the current academic year which commenced in August. Some of the recruiters have also rolled out internship-cum-job offers with stipend during the internship period, he added.