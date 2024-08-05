Campus Connect

Botany conference

N. Thajuddin, a noted expert on the algae, shared his insights into entrepreneurial opportunities in micro-algal pigment at the technical session of a two-day national conference on plant actives, bio-energy and sustainable bio-products, organised by the Department of Botany, Bishop Heber College recently.

Among other speakers, T. Makesh Kumar, Principal Scientist, Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, spoke about CRISPR gene-editing technology.

P.M. Gopinath, Assistant Professor, REVA University, Bengaluru, led a session on the challenges posed by microplastics. The conference, sponsored by Anusandhan National Research Foundation (former Department of Science and Technology-Science and Engineering Research Board), was attended by over 100 students of Life Sciences from colleges in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Association inaugurated

C. Shanmugapriya, Head and Assistant Professor, Department of English, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, delivered a talk on the topic ‘Interdisciplinary Studies in English Literature’ at the inaugural session of the Pegasus Literary Association at Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College in Tiruchi recently.

Ms. Shanmughapriya spoke on how various disciplines could be incorporated into literary research. She also gave away badges to the elected office bearers of Pegasus Literary Association. The college’s Department of English conducts various inter-collegiate events under the auspices of Pegasus. Principal M.Pitchaimani, spoke.

Digital governance

Sivakumar Somasundaram, Associate Professor and PG programme coordinator, School of Governance and Development Studies, Hawassa University, Ethiopia, discussed customer experience, hyper-customisation, and the return of manpower to factories, in a conference on corporate administration in the digital age organised by Shrimati Indira Gandhi College’s Department of Commerce recently.

Binoy Chacko, associate professor, Research Department of Commerce, St. Thomas College, Kerala, focused on IT sector scams and how e-governance could deal with them, besides highlighting key technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning, among other topics.

A total of 75 presentations were made during the programme, in which Sri Nandhini and M.Ganesh Babu of Bishop Heber College won the first prize. The conference proceedings were released by Mr. Somasundaram, with the first copy received by SRC principal P. Gajalakshmi.

NCC volunteers given awards

Saranathan College of Engineering students A. Javith Ahamed, final-year Mechanical Engineering) and S. Gayathri Devy, (third year Computer Science and Engineering), were awarded the Best NSS Volunteer award by Anna University, Chennai, for the academic year 2022-2023 for their meritorious services, at a function held in the College of Engineering, Guindy Campus, Anna University, Chennai. Suresh Sambandham, CEO and Founder, Kissflow inc., Chennai, gave away the awards. Anna University vice-chancellor R. Velraj presided over the function.

Fest winners

Students who emerged victorious in the literary, cultural and technical competitions of the ‘MIETY FEST-2024’, organised by MIET Arts and Science College, received prizes from M. Surulinathi, Syndicate Member of Bharathidasan University, at the event’s valedictory function held recently. A. Mohamed Yunus, chairman M.I.E.T Institutions, spoke.

Flying high with drones

Students of Kongunadu Engineering College won first place in the drone competition at the IAAA-Kalam Space Challenge organised by Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University in Perambalur to commemorate former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam recently.

The programme, which featured an exhibition and demonstration of various types of drones, was conducted in collaboration with Chennai-based Institute of Aeronautics, Astronautics and Aviation (IAAA). Arul Gerald Prakash, former Director, Kerala State Science and Technology, Senthil Kumar, former deputy director, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, were among the senior officials who attended the event. DSU Chancellor, A. Srinivasan, spoke.

Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University and engineering conglomerate, L & D Edutech, recently to facilitate student skill development. The signing ceremony was presided over by chancellor Srinivasan and Anita, Chief Human Resource Development Officer of L&D Edutech, and senior officials.

Nature-themed contests

School and college students had fun showcasing their talents in a host of competitions organised by the PG and Research Department of Zoology at Nehru Memorial College (NMC) in Puthanampatti to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day and International Tiger Day recently. The student teams from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Thuraiyur, and New College, Chennai, bagged the Winners Cups for overall best performance.

NMC president P. Balasubramanian flagged off a rally from the college campus. In her address, S. Krithiga, District Forest Officer, Tiruchi, spoke on the theme of ‘Conservation of Nature – Tigers as Keystone species in the Wild’.

Trends in computer science

B. Sundara Vadivazhagan, Professor, College of Computing and Information Sciences, University of Technology and Applied Sciences Al Musannah – Oman, spoke on transforming healthcare with the power of data science and machine learning at a conference on contemporary trends in computer science at J.J. College of Arts and Sciences in Pudukottai recently.

Organised by the college’s PG and Research departments of Computer Science and Information Technology, the conference featured a plenary session by K. Mahendran, Head of Engineering, Nordic Payment Product Development, Tietoevry, Bengaluru, on direct client to microservice communication.

A. Padma Priya, Head in-charge, Department of Computer Science, Alagappa University, and S.Jothi Lakshmi, Associate Professor, Department of Information Technology, Annamalai University, were among the other invited experts.

Silver Jubilee Alumni Reunion

The evolution of the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology as a prominent higher education institution was traced by the Chancellor K.Veeramani at the Silver Jubilee Alumni Reunion (1995-99 Batch) of the Deemed to be a University at Vallam recently.

Delivering the special address, the Chancellor recalled the institution’s history, which was started as a women’s college and transformed into a prominent higher education institution imparting knowledge for many deserving students, according to a University release.