CAMPUS CONNECT

NIT-T hosts conclave

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) hosted the first ‘NITs Training and Placement (T&P) Conclave’ recently, bringing together institutional representatives from across the country. In his inaugural address, Makarand Madhao Ghangrekar, Director, NIT Puducherry, said that academia must include artificial intelligence in the curriculum of every discipline of study. The day-long deliberations shed light on parameters of campus placement and recommended the restoration of physical rather than virtual mode interviews to restore social skills of the post-pandemic generation of students. NIT-T director G. Aghila spoke on the need for institutes to prepare for students with specific learning disability (SLD). Kumaravel, professor and head, Department of Orthopaedics, Thanjavur Medical College, focused on the various obligations and rights of persons with disability (PwD) and SLD students and the need to create suitable accommodations for them.

Sensitisation programme

Over 100 college principals and single point of contact (SPOC) members were sensitised to the State government’s Naan Mudhalvan skill development initiative at a special programme organised by Bharathidasan University recently in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation. Programme manager Pinky Janarthanam explained the courses for 2024-25 academic year and various issues related to the implementation of the Naan Mudhalvan skill development courses. BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam and Naan Mudhalvan Operation Cell director V. Yoganandan spoke.

MoU signed

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), Nagapattinam, and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) Chennai campus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration through research projects and academic programmes recently. The partnership synergises the strengths of both the institutions and strengthen technological, social, and cultural relationships, said a statement. The MoU was signed by Cheryl Antony, director of research in-charge, TNJFU, and R. Ravi Sankar, additional director (academia-industry partnership), AVV, in the presence of TNJFU Vice-Chancellor N. Felix and senior officials.

Hostel Day

The Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, K.N.Selvakumar advised the students to develop soft and entrepreneur skills for their development. Speaking at the Annual and Hostel Day celebrations of the Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu, Mr.Selvakumar said pointed out that the livestock sector act as a growth engine for the society.

The Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Thanjavur Zone, V.A. Anand, the Dean, VCRI, N. Narmatha were among others who have attended the function.

Radiation talk

Different aspects of radiation therapy in oncology were the focus of a lecture on “Radiation Therapy and Cancer: Current Advances and Future Directions” by D.S. Prabakaran, post-doctoral associate, Department of Radiation Oncology, College of Medicine, Chungbuk National University Hospital, South Korea, at an event hosted by the Sumner’s Club of Biochemistry at J.J. College of Arts and Science in Pudukottai recently. Mr. Prabakaran spoke about the role of radiation and chemotherapy in cancer treatment and the career options emerging in the sector for students of biochemistry and biotechnology. S. Kanitha, head Department of Biochemistry, spoke.