Campus Connect

April 15, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Guest lecture

Innovation and research in the field of biomedical devices were the focus of a talk by Srinivasan Sundararajan, former director of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) and retired scientist from the BRAHMOS programme of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, hosted by NIT-T’s Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering recently. In his address, Mr. Srinivasan said that health, defence and education were recession-proof sectors, and could generate employment for many students. He discussed some of DRDO’s healthcare inventions such as valves for the heart and tissue, and 3-D printing and prosthetics. He emphasised that the research should focus on early disease detection, minimally invasive surgical procedures and improved treatment efficacy.

Smart laboratory

An ‘I Factory Lab’, a facility to benefit micro, small and medium enterprises and original equipment manufacturers in transforming to the digital era of production, was inaugurated at the Centre for Industry 4.0 (C4i4) laboratory of Indra Ganesan College of Engineering in Tiruchi recently. The I Factory Lab, is one of 10 such facilities set to be launched across India. It was inaugurated by S. Sundaravinayagam, retired joint registrar, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras in the presence of Manjit Lad, assistant manager, Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC) Outreach Centre, Pune, and C4i4 directors Rajendra Deshpande and Dattareya Navalgundkar. C4i4 is an initiative of the Smart Automated Manufacturing and Rapid Transformation Hub (SAMARTH) Udyog Bharat.

Endowment day

A total of 450 students of the National College received cash awards worth ₹6 lakh as part of the institution’s annual Endowment Prize Distribution Day held for the year 2022-2023 recently. In his address, K. Anbarasu, former principal and director of the college, encouraged the students to emulate the work of noteworthy scientists and work hard to achieve their goals. The college has 183 endowments.

Healthcare training

Students of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) recently underwent hands-on training in assistive healthcare, in a session co-hosted by the Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering with Apollo Hospitals, Tiruchi, and BIOPAC, US. The training included presentations by Varnika Talwar, business development head and Manish Kumar, technical specialist, North Regional Head, Gentech Marketing and Distribution, New Delhi. Experts from Apollo Hospitals demonstrated features of the advanced cardiac life support system, which included pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitors, and other multi-parameter monitors. The BIOPAC team explained intricacies of ECG/Respiration, EMG/EOG/EEG/Pulse data collection from subject preparation to analysis.

Exhibition

Final-year students of CARE College of Engineering recently had an opportunity to display their innovative solutions to industry-defined problems at the ‘Project Expo 2024’, with a variety of products. Mukunthan Elangovan, incubation scientist at EDII-Anna Business Incubation Research Foundation, Anna University, Tiruchi, and K.S.Veerabalvannan, founder at Senthuraa Technologies, Zoho Partner evaluated all the projects and interacted with students.

Educational MoU

PG and Research Department of Biotechnology, J.J College of Arts and Science in Pudukottai recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rudraash Diagnostic Labs, a unit of Ramakrishna Nursing Home in Tiruchi, to facilitate training programmes, final year projects and internships among other collaborative ventures. The MoU was signed by G. Manigandan, head, Department of Biotechnology and C. Anchana Devi, director, Rudraash Diagnostic Labs, in the presence of college Principal J.Parasuraman and senior officials.

Placement offers

Approximately 800 students of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women in Perambalur received their appointment letters at the ‘Victory Venture Vista’ programme held at the institute recently. In his keynote address, S. Senthilnathan, director Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), UGC-Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre, Bharathidasan University, shared insights on what it takes to excel as a diligent employee. A. Srinivasan, chancellor, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University, spoke.