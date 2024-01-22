CAMPUS CONNECT

January 22, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Miyawaki forest at JIM

St. Joseph’s Institute of Management (JIM), the business school of St. Joseph’s College, launched an initiative to raise an urban forest under the Miyawaki method on its campus recently as part of a nature conservation drive. The first sapling was planted by S. Vaidyanathan, assistant commissioner of Tiruchi City Corporation (Srirangam Zone), and Rev. Dr. M. Pavulraj, Rector, St. Joseph’s Institutions. As part of a Pongal programme organised by JIM, sanitation workers from the Corporation were invited as guests and students celebrated the harvest festival with them.

Business opportunities

Coordination between science and management was essential to bring out a final product to society through marketing, said N. Thajuddin, Pro Vice-Chancellor of B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, in his talk at a conference on “emerging global business opportunities” organised by St. Joseph’s Institute of Management recently. Mr. Thajuddin released the book of abstracts at the meeting. Academics Dinesh Dave from Appalachian State University, U.S., Shafie Mohamed Zabri from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Malaysia, and Adisak Suvittawat from the School of Management Technology, Suranaree University of Technology, Thailand, shared insights on related topics.

DEBIT-AIR seminar

Changes in the global business and financial sectors due to the impact of technology were the focus of a two-day hybrid mode seminar co-hosted by the PG and Research Department of Commerce, Department of Business Administration of Cauvery College for Women in Tiruchi and SMART Journal of Business Management Studies recently. At the programme, “Dynamics of Emerging Business Innovation and Trends-Academia Industry Role (DEBIT AIR – 2024)“, M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, released the 20th issue of the SMART Journal and gave away awards to six eminent personalities through a webinar. Ashutosh Mohan, Faculty of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, explained the importance of creativity, customer orientation, and use of collaborative robots in his inaugural address. Subject experts from institutions in Malaysia, the U.S., Austria, and India conducted plenary sessions on a variety of topics related to business and marketing over two days. Over 60 research papers were presented.

Statistics course

Second-year M.Sc. Statistics students Aishwarya and Durga of Department of Statistics, Bharathidasan University (BDU), did their alma mater proud by gaining senior-grade certification at the National Statistical Systems Training Academy in New Delhi recently. The academy, which functions under the auspices of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, had conducted a course on data related to government sector employment in late December, 2023. The BDU candidates were selected from among the 37 candidates who attempted the entrance exam for the course across India. University vice-chancellor M. Selvam felicitated the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motivational speech

Sidd Ahmed, president and CEO, VDart Group, emphasised the importance of having a higher purpose in professional journey while delivering a lecture programme organised by Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) of St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi recently. In the programme, “Success Stories of Entrepreneurship”, Mr. Ahmed shared anecdotes and motivated the students to prioritise their dreams and creativity over monetary gain in their ventures. V. Bastin Jerome, co-ordinator of EDC, and Rev. Fr. M. Berchmans SJ, director of Innovation, Incubation and Startups Cell, spoke.

Awareness talk

Social justice and gender equality were the focus of an awareness programme organised for third-year students at J.J. College of Arts and Science in Pudukottai recently. Anusmitha Sebastian, head and associate professor, Department of English, at Government Arts and Science College for Women, Puliakulam, Coimbatore, spoke on the importance of developing communication and job skills to suit one’s personality and requirements. She stressed on the need to learn new skills in order to adapt to a changing employment scenario. Ms. Sebastian advised students to value their native culture and maintain their individuality in a globalised world. Kavitha Subramanian, trustee, Karpaga Vinayaga Educational Trust, spoke.

Meanwhile, the applications of Big Data in information technology were focused upon by S. Prakash, senior software developer, Atos Syntel (Eviden), Chennai, at a special talk on recent trends in the Information Technology sector at the college recently. The expert spoke on software design development and testing process at the lecture, organised by the department of Information Technology.

AI course

A certificate course on artificial intelligence (AI) marked the opening of the Centre of Excellence on Women Empowerment at King’s College of Engineering in Thanjavur recently. Through this programme, implemented under the corporate social responsibility initiative of Honeywell under the auspices of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Academy, Government of Tamil Nadu, 64 girl students are undergoing a course on Artificial Intelligence of 100 hours duration.

Sericulture workshop

A workshop on sericulture techniques organised by the Department of Life Science at Sri Saradha College for Women in Perambalur showed students the entrepreneurial possibilities in the sector. N.G. Selvaraju, scientist, Central Silk Board, spoke on the potential of silk in fields such as fabrics and ornaments. Assistant inspectors S. Rengapappa (Tiruchi District Sericulture Department) and Manikandan (Perambalur and Ariyalur District) shared insights on silkworm farming as a business. College principal M. Subalakshmi, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.