Campus Connect

Materials science conference

A conference on “materials science” co-hosted by PG and Research Department of Physics, Jamal Mohamed College with Indian Spectrophysics Association (ISPA), Chennai, focused on recent trends in the field.

M.N. Ponnusamy, professor emeritus, CAS in Crystallography and Biophysics, University of Madras, spoke on various facets of biophysics in his keynote address. Field experts presented sessions related to the developments in materials science research.

N. Karunanidhi, former Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Chennai, and M. Palaniswamy, dean, planning, development and accreditation, St. Peter’s Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, received ISPA lifetime achievement awards.

The ISPA Ariviyal Mudhumunaivar Sethu Gunasekaran award was conferred on G. Ramalingam, assistant professor, Department of Nanoscience and Technology, Alagappa University, Karaikudi. \

Eighty papers were presented during the conference.

Guest lecture

Fundamental concepts of quantum and classical mechanics were the focus of a talk titled “Problem-based learning chemical sciences: Fact or Magic?” delivered by M. Jacob, assistant professor of Chemistry, Loyola College, Chennai.

The programme, as part of the Dr. K.R. Meenal, Dr. V. Kamala, Dr. Lalitha Gnanadoss, Dr. V. Meenakshi and Dr. T. S. Janibai Endowment Lecture organised by the Space and Sputnik, PG and Research Department of Chemistry, Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College in Tiruchi recently. Mr. Jacob explained concepts like photoelectric effect and black body radiation, and further posed problems to be solved by students in an interactive session.

Principal M. Vasuki, spoke.

Management fiesta

It was a proud day for Holy Cross Girls’ Higher Secondary School as its student team won the overall prize at the national inter-school management festival ‘JONEST 2K24’ organised by the Department of Commerce, St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi recently. Alpha Cambridge International School, Tiruchi, secured the position of overall runner-up. The festival saw the participation of teams from 24 schools across seven States.

G. Sivasankar, deputy general manager (finance), Indian Oil Corporation, Kochi, encouraged students to create content that resonates in his inaugural address. The two-day programme had competitions in online and offline modes, with activities such as blog writing, art from waste, business quiz, and musical talent show.

Biotechnology in focus

The potential of biotechnology in the sectors of food security, medicine, and healthcare was in the spotlight at a national conference hosted by J.J. College of Arts and Science in Pudkottai recently. The conference was organised by The Wilmut Club of Biotechnology and sponsored by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Direct Benefit Transfer, and Microbiologists’ Society, India.

K. Thangaraj, former Director, Centre for DNA, Fingerprinting & Diagnostics, Hyderabad, spoke on the ancient tribal demographic of the country while T. Bakyaraj, chief operating officer, St. Thomas Hospital, Chennai, focused on job opportunities in biotechnology. College principal J. Parasuraman spoke.

