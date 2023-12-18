Campus Connect

December 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

Bharathi birth anniversary

The rich literary canon of poet Subramania Bharathi was celebrated as part of his 142nd birth anniversary by students of Jamal Mohamed College recently. At the men’s section (unaided), the Department of Tamil organised a debate on “The creative output of Subramania Bharathi”. Second-year students M. Mohamed Imaduddin and M. Mukeshkanna and third-year students S. Abdul Kadir and R. Senthil participated in the debate.

Assistant professor T. Prabaharan spoke on “Subramania Bharathi: Some Perspectives”. JMC’s women’s section celebrated the day under the auspices of the National Welfare Programme. A debate was held on “Who is more confident? Men or Women?” in which Tamil department faculty M. Sharmila Banu, Fathima, A. Janartali Begum, and students Darshini, Adshaya, Jessica, Nargees Bivi and Anusha presented their views.

National AI workshop

Techniques and applications utilising artificial intelligence (AI) were the focus of a national workshop organised at the Indian Institute of Information Technology – Tiruchi (III-T) recently under the sponsorship of Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB). The five-day programme was inaugurated by C. Valliyammai, Anna University, Guindy, in the presence of Professor N.V.S.N. Sarma, Director, III-T. Participants were taught skills to build and deploy explainable AI models using transfer learning methods.

Top tips

Putting one’s best foot forward during interviews was among the personality development lessons imparted during a seminar held by the PG and Research Department of Computer Science, National College in Tiruchi recently. A. Sudha, academic trainer, Rexona Confidence Academy, Hindustan Unilever, spoke on the soft skills that young women need when applying for jobs, including grooming and body language. K. Raghunathan, Secretary, National College, spoke.

Faculty development

Two faculty development programmes sponsored by the AICTE Training and Learning Academy on “Artificial Intelligence Aided Reconfigurable Surface and Devices for 6G Communications” and “Recent Developments in Geospatial Techniques, Hydrological Systems and Waste Remediation” were held at the SASTRA, Deemed to be University, in Thanjavur recently. While the first FDP was organised by the School of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, the second was conducted by the School of Civil Engineering. The FDP on 6th generation communication technology was addressed by the speakers from IIT, NIT and industries, the FDP on “Geospatial techniques”, various advanced technologies in the geospatial, hydrological and waste remediation were discussed, according to a release.

Virtual reunion

Approximately 2,500 alumnae of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College (SRC) relived their memories in the institution during “Reunite to Reconnect” virtual reunion recently. Old students from various walks of life shared memories of SRC and how the institution had shaped their lives. College principal M. Vasuki spoke.

Convocation ceremonies

It was a joyful day for graduands at the 16th convocation ceremony of the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Education (DSCE) and the fifth convocation of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Physical Education (DSCPE) held jointly in Perambalur recently.

Perambalur District Collector K. Karpagam, who addressed the gathering, encouraged students to join government service through competitive examinations. M. Pari, managing director, Red Falls Hotel and Tiruchi Promoters, Chennai, conferred the degrees.

A. Srinivasan, Chancellor of the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University, spoke.

Innovative teaching

Staff of the JJ College of Arts and Science in Pudukottai received orientation on innovative thinking in the classroom, through a five-day faculty development programme organised by its Internal Quality Assurance Cell recently. Resource persons from TalentEase, Tiruchi, spoke on a variety of topics and engaged the participants in activities to demonstrate the concepts.

Leo Club

A Leo Club was inaugurated at the Maruthupandiyar College, Pillaiyarpatti near Thanjavur recently.

Addressing the students, M. Imayavarman, Lions Club Governor, Thanjavur District, highlighted the functions of the Leo Club and called upon the students to contribute to transforming Thanjavur into a clean and green town.