CAMPUS CONNECT

November 20, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Skill development programme

Students of Government Engineering College, Srirangam, recently participated in “Innovation Sprint”, a programme to develop their knowledge and technical skills, being conducted as part of the institution’s Naan Mudalvan project. The six-day programme was held in collaboration with Coimbatore-based Forge Innovation and Ventures, in two batches under the professional guidance of R. Malayalamurthy, principal of the college.

Seed ball extravaganza

In a mass environmental awareness initiative, over 3,000 students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Tiruchi recently made seven lakh seed balls, to be used for afforestation programme, as part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. The participants worked in the non-stop, two-hour event, with seed balls made with 16 varieties of seeds. N. Malmurugan, director of SRM Group of Institutions, mentored the drive.

Going digital

The adoption of e-commerce by medium and small enterprises (MSME) was the focus of a two-day national workshop organised by the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation (CEDI) under the auspices of the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) and the Chennai-based MSME, Development & Facilitation Office, recently. The inaugural session was led by K. Susil Kumar, CEDI advisor, and retired regional head of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation. R. Govindaraj, Branch Manager, TIIC, Tiruchi, shared information on financial support schemes for CEDI-recommended start-ups/MSMEs. On the concluding day, R. Annamalai, managing director, Shri Aura Technologies and CEDI advisor, spoke on integrating e-commerce into the business model. Other topics included website/app development, payment gateways, digital marketing, and legal aspects.

