Campus Connect

January 23, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

Cultural team felicitated

A cultural team representing Bharathidasan University performed impressively in the South Zone Inter-University Cultural Competitions organised recently by the Association of India Universities at the Padmavathi University, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The cultural team had won two second prizes, in the Cultural Rally and Folk Dance competitions. The team staged a mime focussing on perils of drunken driving, and performed folk dance events such as ‘Karagam’ and ‘Poikkaal Kuthirai’. Members of the cultural team consisting of students from the University Departments as well as affiliated colleges were feted by the Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam, and other senior officials of the university.

