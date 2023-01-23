Campus Connect

January 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Social outreach

Bishop Heber College conducted a social outreach programme to help street performers living near Sellampatti in Viralimalai panchayat union. The 30 families belonging to a nomadic tribe were provided relief at the initiative of the Bishop of Trichy Tanjore Diocese Rev. D. Chandrasekaran. A fund-raising programme under the leadership of Principal Paul Dayabaran was being carried out to revitalise the traditional street performers and their talents and create public awareness of their struggle, A. Relton, Controller of Examinations, and former Head of Social Work, said. V. Anand Gideon, Dean of Extension Activities, said the funds raised through the initiative will be utilised for construction of hygienic and eco-friendly toilets, extending education guidance to the children and supporting sustainable livelihood.

Meeting on gender equality

Gender Champion Club of Holy Cross College conducted a meeting propagating ‘Gender Equality and Women Empowerment.’ S. Karuthan, Assistant Professor, Department of Tamil, National College, cited instances of noted women personalities in the past to highlight how they had been accorded misleading projections. He also referred to the role played by Thomas Alva Edison’s mother in his attainment of full scientific capabilities, and about the changes brought in the society by women revolutionaries.

English Marathon

Aurora Club of PG Department of English organised English Marathon - 2023, an activity-based learning of the language through fun and multiple tasks. Principal V. Sujatha flagged the event, which, she said, enhances students’ confidence in language learning. Teachers exposed students to nine tasks: treasure hunt, jumbled words, phonetic transcriptions, match the idioms, interview - understand your best friends, riddles, celebrity interview, book review, and word maker.

Workshop on assessment

A workshop on ‘outcome-based assessment and evaluation’ was conducted at Kings College of Engineering. A lecture on ‘Blooms Taxonomy’ was delivered by K. Kannan, Coordinator, Anjalai Ammal Engineering College, Kovilvenni, who also briefed the audience, as a resource person, on promoting learning experience, assessing methods, evaluation techniques and programme outcomes-course outcomes mapping.

MoU signed

CARE College of Engineering has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vi Microsystems to initiate students into mini projects, and create opportunities for industrial visit, internship and pursuing certificate courses. The MoU will benefit students of Computer Science, Electrical, Electronics, Information Technology, Mechanical, Mechatronics and Instrumentation streams, S. Shanthi, Professor and Principal, said.

Seminar on Nanomedicine

A seminar on ‘Nanomedicine: Breaking the Barriers in Classical Chemotherapy’ was hosted by Thanthai Hans Roever College, Perambalur, for the benefit of students of Biotechnology, Microbiology, Zoology and Botany departments. K .Premkumar, Professor and Head, Department of Biomedical Science, Bharadidasan University, explained the uses of nanomedicine in cancer treatment, and its applications in the field of oncology. K. Varadharaajen, founder-chairman, Roever Group of Institutions, inaugurated the seminar.