CAMPUS CONNECT

TIRUCHI

'Learn to unlearn'

'Learning to unlearn', risk- taking and being brave and innovative were factors determing achievement, former ISRO Chairman and Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor K. Sivan told students of Shrimati Indira Gandhi College on the occasion of College Day celebration. Prof. Sivan, in his talk as chief geust, explained how satellites play a vital role in every one's life, and listed job opportunities in ISRO. The chief guest distributed the prizes to the academic toppers and scholarships to the needy students. Principal .S .Vidhyalakshmi presented the Annual Report. K. Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer, and Thotta. P.V. Ramanujam, president of the college, also spoke. K.Meena, secretary, presided over.

Developments of Arabic Literature

An international seminar on 'Trends and Developments of Arabic Literature in the Gulf Countries' conducted by the P.G. and Research Department of Arabic, Jamal Mohamed College witnessed resource persons from educational institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Kerala, West Bengal, and from across Tamil Nadu speaking on betterment of understanding amongst various nations. Bassam Ahmed Al Gafoori, Professor, Al Hadheedha University, Yemen, delivered the inaugural address. He stressed the importance of Holy Qur’an and Hadith for the development of Arabic literature. In his key-note address, Yasir Bin Yahya Al Madhkhali, writer and dramatist of Arabic, and chairman, Kaif Cooperative Drama Association, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, touched on the importance of relationship between India and Saudi Arabia. Principal S. Ismail Mohideen presided over the inaugural session. The Valedictory address was delivered by Moideen Kutty A B., Professor and Head, Department of Arabic, University of Calicut, Kerala. Later, the P.G. and Research Department of Mathematics, organised JAMATICS 2022, a national-level intercollegiate meet. College Secretary and Correspondent A. K. Khaja Nazeemudeen and Treasurer M. J. Jamal Mohamed presented the winner shield to Lady Doak College, Madurai team and runner shield to Naina Mohamed College, Aranthangi.

Padma Shri awardee S. Damodaran, Founder-CEO, Gramalaya, Tiruchi, delivered the valedictory address. Prizes and certificates were distributed to students who emerged winners and runners in Math Quiz, Math Fun, Math Model, Paper Presentation and Rangoli. As many as 176 students from various colleges participated in the meet.

S.R. Ranganathan Endowment Lecture

The first S.R.Ranganathan Endowment Lecture at National College, Tiruchi, was delivered by M.Krishnan, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur. on the topic: ‘Digital Library – Boon for Higher Education.’ Prof. Krishnan described the library as the life blood of a higher education institution. “We need to provide a world-changing environment to our students and the idea of lifelong learning has to be fostered among them," he said, adding that Dr.S.R.Ranganathan who is regarded as the Father of Library Science, played a crucial role in shaping simple and lasting ideas such as library as a growing organism Today, the digital technologies have completely transformed library use by learners. E-learning is in place in many higher educational institutions. Blended learning has become the order of the day. Students need encouragement to take up innovative web-based e-courses, he said. Principal R. Sundararaman also addressed the gathering.

B-Fest 2022

M.A.M. B-School organised B-Fest 2022, an Inter-college Management-Cultural Meet for UG students with events including Mime, Ad-zap, Group Dancing, Group Singing, WhatsApp War and IPL Auction. M. Hemalatha, Director of the B-School, said 873 participants from 32 colleges took part and showcased their potential and talents. Fathima Bathool Maluk, secretary and CEO, MASTeR Group of Institutions, the chief guest, spoke on the need for students to identify their Unique Selling Proposition, importance of time management, and constant learning for a flourishing career. The MAMBS Newsletter was released during the course of the competition. M.A.M.B-Fest-2022 Champion trophy was bagged by Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Tiruchi.

Enhancing technical aptitude

The Skill Development and Placement Cell of Thanthai Hans Roever College, Perambalur, organised a workshop titled 'Technical Aptitude Skills' for final year students of Computer Science and Information Technology, BCA and Commerce departments A. Mahendiran, Vice Principal and Head, Department of Computer Applications, who handled one of the sessions emphasised on the importance of enhancing technical skills. The workshop attracted 304 students. The programme was inaugurated by the Founder-Chairman of Roever Group of Institutions, K. Varadharaajen. Principal M. Jayanthi presided over.

Graduation Day

MIET Arts and Science College, at its 23 rd Graduation Day, handed over degrees to 1,242 students. Conferring the degrees on the graduands, M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, explained the importance of self-discipline and social concern. Principal J. Anthoni Raj presented the annual report. Chairman of MIET Institutions A. Mohamed Yunus presided over.

Faculty development programme

A faculty development programme on 'Recent Trends in Microelectronics and Communication for 5G and Beyond' was initiated on Monday by the Department of ECE, NIT-Puducherry, by Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT, Jammu. The five-day programme was being conducted in association with IE(I) Puducherry State Center, K Sankaranarayanasamy, Director, NIT Puducherry, said. Sundaravarathan S, Registrar, NIT Puducherry, presided over. The speakers emphasised on the need to establish a strong foundation in microelectronics to explore efficient communication methods for the future.